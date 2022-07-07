Why Ram Charan And His Wife Upasana Don't Want to Have Kids For Now

Ram Charan and Upasana need no special introduction for all the movie gigs. The two first met through a common friend and fell in love. Recently, the couple completed a decade of their married life.

Regardless of how cute the relationship looks, now and then, there are rumours of Upasana getting pregnant. However, she has made her stance clear. Recently, Upasana met Sadhguru and said she doesn’t want children for population control. After her statement Famous director Geetha Krishna is not happy.

Advertisement

This has become a hot topic in Tollywood that the daughters-in-law of a mega family who is followed by thousands and crores do not want to have kids just not to increase the population.

Before this, in an interview, Upasana said, “Getting pregnant after marriage is my matter. We thought we don’t want kids now. On the other hand, I also have some fears about pregnancy. I am losing weight now. We also have clarity about when to have children."

At the same time, Ram Charan also clarified, “As a son of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, I have the responsibility of making fans happy. If I start a family, I may deviate from my mission. Upasana also has a few goals. So, we decided not to have kids for some years".

Talking about their marriage, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela got married on June 14, 2012, at Hyderabad’s Temple Trees Farm House. She is an entrepreneur from India and Apollo Life’s vice-chairperson. Ram Charan is occupied with his films, but Upasana is frequently spotted attending gatherings and discussing her business concepts.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi were most recently spotted together on the job in Acharya. He will now appear in RC16 alongside Kiara Advani. The movie’s title hasn’t yet been revealed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.