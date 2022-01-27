Why Raveena Tandon Didn't Talk About her Adopted Daughters Until They Completed Class 10

Adoption is still considered a taboo in many places and even for actor Raveena Tandon, who recently made her comeback with Aranyak, it wasn’t easy. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan recently, Raveen Tandon talked about the adoption of her daughters Chaya and Pooja. When Siddharth asked if it went against her in any way, Raveen responded that it was the era of yellow and Tabloid journalism.

She revealed that there were hardcore writers who would just write nasty stuff. Raveena said that in those days, a scandal could be created out of anything. To avoid any such scandal, Raveena said that she didn’t talk about her daughters. Raveena told Siddharth that she stayed silent until her daughters cleared their 10th standard.

The actor said that after their class 10, they started hanging out with her on shoots. She said that at this point people started asking her who they were? She then revealed about their adoption.

Raveena said initially, she was scared about what people said about her decision. The diva said that she was scared magazine writers would create a scandal out of it, and may even say that Raveena secretly had a baby. The actor revealed that so much nasty stuff was being written at that time.

Raveena also said that later on, adoption agencies reached out to her saying that she had done good work. They asked Raveena to publicly advocate it so that others could have the courage to follow her.

The actor told Siddharth that it was then that she started speaking about adoption publically. Raveena felt elated that society was gladly accepting the positive change and many went ahead with this process.

Siddharth also talked about the fact that actors were replaced overnight without even telling them a reason. Raveen said that she was once replaced when a heroine didn’t like Raveena romancing her boyfriend on screen.

