Why Rishab Shetty’s Cinematic Marvel Kantara Has Been A Revelation

Director Rishab Shetty’s cinematic masterpiece Kantara has been wreaking havoc in theatres. Released in Kannada, Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu, celebrities, critics, and fans have not stopped showering praise on this film, which beautifully captures the relationship between Man and Nature. Breaking the records of noteworthy films like GodFather, Rocketry, and Vikram, this Kannada genius is emerging to be one of the most supreme films of the decade.

With the roaring buzz around Kantara refusing to simmer down, here are some reasons why Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is hailed to be a cinematic brilliance.

Varaha Roopam Devi:

The main plot of Kantara revolves around the deity Varaha Roopam. Varaha, a form of Shiva, has struck a chord with viewers with its amazing portrayal, hailed to be the crux of the film. The mystical elements of myth, folklore, and culture weaved into the film are what made Kantara so special. Moviegoers have felt connected to the deity, irrespective of their beliefs as if Varaha Roopam has pulled them in with his power and might.

Rishab Shetty’s storytelling:

Rishab Shetty has put his heart and soul into the story and narration of the film. It creates a surreal experience of a real fairytale that traverses through the diverse culture of India. Remember the time our grandparents used to narrate stories and we used our imagination to build the story in our head? Kantara walks on those lines with its intense visuals. To be precise, Kantara is the result of Rishab Shetty’s powerful storytelling.

The Varaha Roopam song:

The spellbinding lyrical of the Varaha Roopam song is worth a mention if we are talking about Kantara’s unstoppable success. The Gods Varaha Roopam and Panjurli already instil a sense of fear in the hearts of many. But with the Varaha Roopam song, the fear has been hammered deep into the audience.

If these two deities were absent in the movie, Kantara would have been the story between Shiva and Leela aka Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda. The presence of the chilling song and the deities is what makes Kantara feel so wholesome.

