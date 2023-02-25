Actor Akash Thosar became a popular face of the Marathi film industry instantly after his debut with the romantic tragedy, Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule. The movie was a huge hit and received the National Film Award – Special Mention at the 63rd National Film Awards. Sairat also received 11 awards at the 2017 Filmfare Marathi Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Music Album. Since his first project, the actor has created a huge fan base for himself and become a household name.

Akash Thosar recently celebrated his 29th birthday on February 24. The actor is a fitness freak and was also into wrestling before he started working in the cinema. He never gives up on his workout. Akash is fond of food as well. Rice is his favourite food and yet he maintains his diet. Meanwhile recently, on the occasion of his birthday, the actor explained how he manages his workout routine to stay fit and healthy.

In a recent interview, Akash said, “It was my birthday. I ate a lot of cake on that day. After eating it, I felt guilty. I said to myself that you have eaten so much. The next day I got up at 6 am and ran 10 kilometres. I felt so relaxed. After that, he told himself again that it is okay now.

Akash added, “I never have a cheat day or a lazy day in my life. If I miss a day’s workout, it feels like something is wrong. So I work out every day."

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in the upcoming Marathi-language film Ghar Banduk Biryani directed by Hemant Jangal Awtade. The movie is produced jointly by Zee Studios and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. The film also stars Harshal Gire, Sayaji Shinde, and Nagraj Manjule in lead roles.

After many years, Akash and Nagraj Manjule will be seen working together again in the movie. The audience is very excited about the movie. Ghar Banduk Biryani is all set to hit the theatres on April 7.

