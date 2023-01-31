Late actress Sridevi, apart from being a fine performer, was possibly the only among her contemporaries to master the art of comic timing. She has left behind a void impossible to fill in by any actors. In a career spanning more than five decades, she has impressed audiences with her on-screen charisma and acting prowess. Salman Khan, too, acknowledged the Hindi film industry’s first female superstar, as she was called.

Salman acted with Sridevi in films like Chandra Mukhi (1993) and Chaand Ka Tukdaa (1994). Both films were commercially successful, but Salman was so scared of Sridevi overshadowing him that he refused to work with her thereafter. Salman himself revealed it in an old interview.

Despite Salman and Sridevi not sharing screen space in many films, their pairing was loved in the two films they starred in. The film Chandra Mukhi revolves around a woman named Chandra Mukhi (Sridevi), a princess of a heavenly kingdom, who reaches earth while searching for her lost magical leaf. Chandra Mukhi meets Raja Rai (Salman Khan), and how she changes his life for good forms the crux of the film. Chaand Ka Tukdaa revolves around an NRI Shyam S Malhotra (Salman Khan), who comes to India in search of a bride and falls in love with Radha (Sridevi). But what Shyam doesn’t realise is that Radha is just being used as bait in the conspiracy to acquire his estate and wealth.

Sridevi continued essaying well-written and memorable characters in films like Judaai, Nagina and Mr India. The diva’s enigmatic personality made her a showstopper and continued attracting a major footfall towards theatres. Sridevi had cemented her position as one of the most sought-after actresses in the 90s and received nearly Rs 1 crore for acting in a film. The diva’s last film as an actress was Mom, which earned her International Indian Film Academy Award for best actress in the leading role category.

