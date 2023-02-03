Bollywood superstar Salman Khan makes the audience cheer with every movie. The actor also hogs the limelight for his personal life. From link-up rumours with actresses to being unmarried even at the age of 57, our Bollywood Bhaijaan always has some gossip to serve to the paparazzi. Speaking of Salman’s love life, do you know that the Dabangg actor was once ready to tie the knot with actress Sangeeta Bijlani? Here’s all you need to know about their love affair.

Former Miss India winner Sangeeta was in a relationship with Salman. The pair even decided to get hitched, with their marriage date being fixed as May 27, 1994. Salman and Sangeeta’s wedding card invitations were also printed. But trouble brewed in their love-filled paradise after Sangeeta caught Salman cheating with Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali. As a result, the Tridev actress called off their wedding a month prior.

Advertisement

According to a report by India Today, Somy harboured a huge crush on the Bollywood superstar. She jetted from Florida to India just to join the Bollywood film industry and meet Salman, hoping to marry him.

Advertisement

During a special appearance on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan opened up on almost marrying Sangeeta Bijlani. “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives)," he said.

Sangeeta Bijlani went on to marry the former captain of the Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin. Their marriage ended after 14 years and the duo divorced in 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan maintain a cordial relationship with each other. They deem themselves to be each other’s good friends. In an interview with Times of India, Sangeeta Bijlani spoke about her friendship with the star. She said, “Connections never go away. The love between your partners and school friends never goes away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life."

“That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time in my life when I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown-up now. Life is full of experiences," she added.

Recently, Sangeeta Bijlani attended Salman Khan’s birthday bash. The ex-partners were spotted together at the actor’s sister, Arpita Khan’s Mumbai residence. Salman was also papped giving a forehead kiss to his former flame as she left the event.

Read all the Latest Movies News here