Why Samantha Akkineni Stayed Away From Bollywood For So Long: 'I Was Still Making Bad Choices...'

Samantha Akkineni’s mainstream popularity has skyrocketed after playing the ruthless Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in the second season of The Family Man. However, the actress said she had never thought that she would do a web series.

“But that changed with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s show," Samantha told ETimes in an interview. “I am learning to say never say never. The appreciation I received was more than what I had expected. I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges now."

Why did she keep a distance from Bollywood for so long? Samantha said, “I was finding my footing in the South and gained confidence in my work only in the last two years. I was still making bad choices and not doing the kind of work that satisfied me. Things changed a great deal in the last two years, and now, I am confident about accepting challenges. I don’t try everything and then see what works. I usually take time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That’s why it has taken me this long to get this far."

The 34-year-old actor, whose credits include Telugu and Tamil films like Eega, Mahanati, Mersal, and Super Deluxe, is currently making noise for her special dance song in Pushpa: The Rise - Part I.

Apart from her professional life, Samantha Akkineni has also been in the news for her personal life. The actress recently announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The former couple issued a joint statement on social media and informed fans about their split.

Chaitanya and Samantha made the separation announcement just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. Later that month, Samantha also deleted her photos with Chaitanya from her Instagram. The actors had a destination wedding in Goa in 2017.

