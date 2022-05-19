Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hasn't Appeared In Hindi Films Yet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently left the audience spellbound with her character Khatija in the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Before that, her item number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise was a smash hit.

There were speculations that Samantha could be seen doing a few Hindi projects after this humongous success. However, there’s a reason why that hasn’t happened yet.

According to reports, Samantha, having struck a chord with audience through her roles in Telugu films, doesn’t wish to play a second lead in any film. And that appears to be reason why she hasn’t been seen in a Hindi film yet.

And therefore, the actor is putting all her energy into Telugu and Tamil films. Samantha has humbly rejected projects in which she was offered the role of second lead.

Advertisement

Talking about Samantha’s upcoming Telugu and Telugu films, she is working in Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is touted as Samantha’s most ambitious project. Apart from Samantha, Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and others are in this project. Shaakuntalam is bankrolled by Dil Raju Productions and Gunaa Teamworks. Shaakuntalam’s filming has been completed recently.

Samantha is also working in Yashoda directed by Haresh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar. Yashoda is all set to release on August 12. Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murli Sharma, Rao Ramesh and others are there in this film. Yashoda will release in Tamil and Telugu.

Besides these two films, Samantha is also working in a yet to be titled film, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Vijay Deverakonda and Vennela Kishore are also there in this film. This film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Samantha will be seen in a yet to be titled project directed by Shantharuban Gnanasekaran. This film will release in Tamil and is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.

Advertisement

The Family Man actor will be seen in a yet to be titled Tamil film directed by Ashwin Saravanan. Actor Prashanth will be seen opposite Samantha in this film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.