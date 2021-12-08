Why Senior Tollywood Comedians Hardly Appear on Big Screen

Telugu cinema has always had some amazing comedy in it. There was a time when the industry had some amazing comedians who impressed everyone with their work. However, we don’t see that many comedians in the industry now. Some of the senior-most comedians are either no more or too old to work. The ones who are still in the industry are also not seen much.

There was a time when star comedians like Brahmanandam and Krishna Bhagavan used to shine in the Telugu industry. Besides, in the last few years, the industry has also lost some star comedians like Venu Madhav, Jaya Prakash Reddy, Gundu Hanmantha Rao, Dharmavarapu, AVS, M S Narayana and Kondavalasa. Unfortunately, Brahmanandam, too, does not work in full form now. There was a time when he would be a part of every other film.

Looks like the actor wants some rest now after the amount of work he has done. Also, as per some reports, the comedian said that now his health does not support him that much hence he reduced making films. Besides, many new comedians like Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi have also wowed the audience.

Advertisement

Brahmanandam once worked in 25 films in a year but times have surely changed now as opportunities galore for young actors.

Krishna Bhagavan, another comedian who set standards, also does not appear in films now. Senior comedian Raghu Babu is also not seen on-screen regularly. Similar is the case with LB Sriram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.