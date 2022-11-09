Why So Hot, Disha Patani? Her Latest Post is Burning Up Instagram, Take a Look

Leave it to Disha Patani to set the internet ablaze with her stunning pictures. Any outfit she picks, she nails the look. Wondering what are we talking about? The actress, Wednesday, posted a glamorous photo of herself in a metallic grey bikini. Disha looks drop-dead gorgeous in the photos from her recent photoshoot. Her picture has sent her fans into a tizzy.

Disha, for the makeup, opted to keep her face fresh and shimmery. She chose shimmery eyes, and nude lip gloss.

Check out her post here:

Advertisement

The hot photos caught the attention of her fans, who quickly took to the comments section and complimented her. There dropped comments like, “I'm sorry but I'm pretty sure it's illegal to look this good”, “Goddess is back in her avatar," “love your look" and “gorgeous.”

This is not the first time Disha has stunned the internet world with her stunning pictures, which show her perfectly toned body. These pictures of the actress will definitely give you fitness goals.

Advertisement

Disha Patani was rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff. The duo reportedly broke up over their different plans on marriage.

On the work front, Disha Patani has many movies in her kitty. She is gearing up to work in movies like Mari Selvaraj’s Suriya 42, and Rohit Dhawan’s untitled project.

Disha made her acting debut with the 2015 Telugu film Loafer. She worked alongside Varun Tej in the film. She entered Bollywood with Neeraj Pandey's 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she co-starred with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. She was last seen in the film Ek Villain Returs with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Read all the Latest Movies News here