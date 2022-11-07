Why Subhash Ghai Didn’t Sign Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit With Shah Rukh Khan In Pardes

Subhash Ghai is known as the showman of Bollywood. He recently recalled the time when he was casting for his 1997 hit Pardes, which completed 25 years in August, this year. In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker revealed that he was pressurised by many to cast superstars for the film including Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. But Ghai was adamant about his decision to cast new faces except for Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

Subhash Ghai launched Mahima Chaudhary in Pardes and shared that he wanted to feature a newbie in the film despite the fact he had Madhuri Dixit on board for three projects. He shared that the actress also loved the script. Ghai revealed the film’s title was earlier Ganga before the makers named it Pardes.

“Even I received a message from Salman Khan that he is keen to work with us. Even in my office many and the distributors told me that you are making Pardes, there are two heroes then why not sign Shah Rukh, Salman and Madhuri," He added.

He also mentioned that he was firm on his decision him wanting a new face for his film. “Madhuri Dixit was a star and if I portray a big actress as a sweet and innocent girl then it would have been shown as now she is becoming crafty," the filmmaker stated.

According to Ghai, his script required new faces for the lead of the film. He went on and added that he remained stood firm on his decision on casting new faces for the film and the discussion went on for three months.

Subhash Ghai also shared that even distributors asked him to bring the trio on board for the film and they were ready to pay him any amount but in return, the director stated he was willing to take any amount they pay him for the newcomers.

“They thought that I might be speaking because of my ego and pride but I assured them that I would explain to them my decision when the film was released," he mentioned.

Along with Mahima Chaudhary, Apoorva Agnihotri was also the new face launched by Subhash Ghai in Pardes, who played the role of Ganga and Rajiv, respectively and SRK was seen as Arjun in it. The film is narrated around the idea of different values in Indian and Western cultures.

