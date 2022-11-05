Why Tabu Never Used Surname: 'I Have Never Really Felt Like Meeting My Father'

Tabu has managed to woo the audience with exemplary roles in films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Maachis, Haider, Astitva and Chandni Bar. The actress, who enjoys an unparalleled legacy of over three decades, has managed to make a mark through her unconventional roles. Tabu is also recipient of two National Film Awards for best actress and six Filmfare Awards. The actress, who turned 52 on November 4, once opened up about the reason for not using a surname.

During a candid chat with Simi Grewal’s acclaimed talk show Rendezvous with Simi Grewal, the Andhaadun actress had spoken about her parents’ divorce, her equations with her father and most importantly her motive for not using her full name Tabassum Fatima Hashmi. She had said, “I never really used it, I never thought it was important for me to use my father’s surname, it was always Tabassum Fatima, which was my middle name. In school, Fatima was my surname. I have no memories of him. My sister has met him on occasion, but I have never really felt like meeting him. I am not curious about him, I am happy the way I am, the way I have grown up. I am very settled in my own life."

Now the actress is headlining alongside Ajay Devgn in two upcoming films. While the first film Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster Drishyam that was released in 2015, the other film Bholaa is touted to be an intense action film helmed by none other than Ajay Devgn who recently came up with Runway 34.

The crime-thriller Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name that featured Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil. The story takes place six years after the events of Drishyam.

