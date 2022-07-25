Why Tamil Star Ajith Kumar's Fans Are Disappointed

After a long tour of Europe, superstar Ajith Kumar travelled back home to his family. Over the past month or so, fans have been treated to gorgeous photos from the vacation.

Meanwhile, Samayapurathu Mariamman Temple’s neighbour awoke to the news that the actor was going to visit the temple there to offer prayers. Thousands of fans gathered there and were waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor.

But unfortunately, the actor didn’t arrive until 9 pm. Later, actress Yashika Aannand visited the temple. A lot of people rushed to take selfies with her. Fans of Ajith, who were looking forward to meeting him, were left disappointed.

On the work front, Ajith will be seen in the Tamil action-thriller movie AK 61 next. This is his third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the trio came together for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

On August 13, the birthday of the late actress Sridevi, the first look poster and title of Ajith-starrer AK 61 will be released. This news has made the fans quite excited.

Ajith plays the villain and the lead character in AK 61. Among others, Kavin, Manju Warrior, Veera, John Kokken, and Mahanadhi Shankar will also be part of the film. The film’s plot revolves around a bank, what occurs there, and how Ajith, the lead actor, gets involved.

It is well known that the director extensively researched the movie’s script. The film is going to hit the theatres next year in January. Ajith’s fans are quite excited about the movie.

