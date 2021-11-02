Why Telugu Actor-Director R Narayana Murthy Never Married

Renowned Telugu actor-director R Narayana Murthy is known for making films on social subjects which puts a spotlight on the exploitation of lower society. He has set a trend with his left-oriented films. Murthy is a multi-talented personality in the Telugu film industry as his credits also include actor, writer, singer and composer, among others.The 66-year-old is also known for being single all his life.

In August this year, the veteran filmmaker, while talking to a local media outlet, revealed the reason why he has been unmarried. Murthy said that his father and mother both were very particular about their caste and to whom they wanted their son to get married. According to him, his parents were so strict that his father even used to beat him up for just hugging or getting in physical touch with a person belonging to other caste.

Murthy recalled that in the initial days of his career, he had feelings for a girl from a different community. But when he discussed this with his parents, they were totally against his relationship because of the caste issue. And since he was unable to convince his parents, Murthy decided to stay single all his life.

Expressing his opinion on marriage, he advised that everyone should get married in time or else it will get really difficult during old age. The director noted that one needs a life partner to support them in every stage of life. He admitted that he sometimes feels that vacuum.

Murthy is known for featuring in films like Ardharatri Swaatantryam, Adavi Diviteelu, Laal Salaam, Dandora, Erra Sainyam, Cheemala Dandu, Dalam, Cheekati Suryulu, Ooru Manadiraa and Vegu Chukkalu.

