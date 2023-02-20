Telugu actress and TV presenter Rashmi Gautam is in the news currently for making some bold comments when it comes to having children. The Telugu television comedy show Extra Jabardasth anchor’s comments from the latest episode are going viral.

What happened was that as part of a couple’s skit, the husband said, “If you want to have children, you can’t stay close to the window like this." Responding to the same, Rashmi Gautam said that he should be close to the bed. Her remarks took everyone by surprise, making headlines. On social media, people said that the actress was talking nonsense only to fetch TRPs.

Recent reports have claimed that the actress will be seen in the upcoming Bigg Boss Telugu season 7. Rashmi is expected to take home a hefty sum to participate in the reality show. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same yet.

The Guntur Talkies actress earlier received an offer for the third edition of Bigg Boss Telugu as well. Commenting on the same, she said in an interview, “I am approached for every season in fact. I’m aware of the popularity of the show but given my shows Dhee Jodi and Extra Jabardasth, I don’t quite get to accommodate a show like Bigg Boss."

Coming back to the show Extra Jabardasth, it is often criticised for airing double-meaning jokes. The Telugu-language sketch comedy television show has been airing on ETV since October 10, 2014. The show is judged by Kushboo Sundar and Krishna Bhagavaan.

As far as actress Rashmi Gautam is concerned, she made her film debut with Holi in 2002. Her last appearance as an actress in a film was in 2021 in 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela. She will next be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar.

