Why This Old Video of Sushmita Sen Has Grabbed Netizens' Attention Again

Love undoubtedly knows no bounds, as Bollywood love stories continue to show. Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi made headlines on Thursday night when he posted a few pictures about his relationship with B-town diva and Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The pictures were a mix of throwbacks and a recent Maldives vacation.

And now that it’s official that Sushmita and Lalit are seeing each other, an old video of the Arya actress enjoying her Maldives vacation has grabbed attention for its caption, which reads, “I want YOU to know, you’re the love of my life".

She added a few hashtags like, happy vibes, peace, stillness, looking forward, yours truly, Dugga Dugga. She further added, “I love you guys!!"

Now fans are assuming that the caption was for the love of her life, Lalit Modi. And she was holidaying with him.

Lalit also shared the destination pictures on Thursday. The couple did not share a single picture, though.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Lalit said, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour of Maldives Sardinia with the families not to mention my better half Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was founded by Lalit Modi, who also served as its first chairman and commissioner from its inception through three seasons in 2010. He also served as the Chairman of the Champions League from 2008 to 2010.

From 2005 to 2010, Lalit was the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In addition, from 2005 to 2009 and 2014 to 2015, he served as president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association and vice president of the Punjab Cricket Association. When a probe into tax evasion and money laundering started in 2010, Lalit Modi left India.

