Actor Prabhas often steals the hearts of his fans, be it with his acting prowess or his charming personality. Recently, the actor was spotted in Hyderabad where he spent some quality time with his fans. Now, the recent picture of the actor is making a huge noise on the internet. In the now-viral photo, the actor could be seen donning a casual shirt which he paired up with jeans and stylish shades.

Soon after the actor interacted with his fans, several pictures of him started doing rounds on the internet. While some fans praised his looks, others expressed their unconditional love for the actor. The enchanting beard look of the actor made his fans go gaga over his personality. His infectious smile and positive persona once again bring the pan-India superstar into the headlines.

Check out the picture here

The actor looked stunning as he posed for the photos in his trademark style. Now, the pictures of the actor are receiving huge praise from the fans and are going viral on the internet. This is not the first time, the actor often shares pictures and videos which become trending in a couple of hours.

Prabhas enjoys huge stardom among the fans and we cannot deny this. Besides being a remarkable actor, he always showers his fans with the love and support that he himself received from his fans.

Currently, the actor Prabhas is busy with Salaar and a film with director Maruthi. In addition, he is also shooting for Nag Ashwin’s Project K.

On the professional front, Prabhas is known for films including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Saaho and Mirchi. The actor made his debut with the 2002 Telugu drama Eeswar. He then later went on to appear in the 2004 romantic action film Varsham. Some of his other films include Action Jackson, Rebel, Darling, Mr Perfect and many others. Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam. Now, the actor is all set to star in upcoming films including Salaar, Adipurush, Project K, Spirit and a few others.

