There are a lot of star kids in the Hindi film industry who failed to make it big in their careers, despite featuring in many films and enough screen time. Many will remember the names of actors Uday Chopra and Esha Deol in this regard. Despite belonging to successful film families, they couldn’t make it big in showbiz. Audiences never warmed up to them and they failed to impress viewers with their acting prowess. Many cine buffs opined that the 2004 hit film Dhoom would be instrumental in catapulting them to fame, but such was not the case.

On the contrary, John Abraham, who had acted in only a couple of films at the time, rose to prominence with this movie. He scaled new heights of popularity after playing the antagonist Kabir. Uday enacted the character of Ali, an assistant to Inspector Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) who helps him in nabbing Kabir and his team. Esha essayed the role of Sheena, Ali’s love interest.

After the success of Dhoom at the box office, cine-goers didn’t see any memorable work from Esha’s filmography, barring a few like Vikram Bhatt directed Ankahee. Ankahee proved to be a disaster in terms of collection (Rs 1.05 crore) but was appreciated for incorporating taboo themes like adultery and the troubled reality behind ideal marriages. Esha received accolades for playing the villain Kavya Krishna with utmost perfection but failed to make strides in her career after that.

She got married on June 29, 2012, to her businessman partner Bharat Takhtani. The actress embraced motherhood in 2017 and then again in 2019. Esha took a sabbatical from her career for a long time. She made a comeback with the short film Cakewalk (2019) and last played the character of Shaila Durrani in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022). Fans were happy to know that she has earned rave reviews for her acting prowess from critics for her comeback project.

Uday had no films in his pipeline as an actor after the release of Dhoom 3 on December 20, 2013. Despite being the son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and director Aditya Chopra’s brother, why did Uday fail to achieve stardom? He had talked about this issue in a promotional interview for The Romantics, a docu-drama. Uday told a media portal that he tried to be a mainstream actor, which proved to be a mistake and he should have essayed more characters like Ali.

