Why Varun Dhawan Launched The Hindi Trailer of Vijay-Starrer Beast

The Hindi trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s long-awaited Tamil film, Beast, has been released. Varun Dhawan, launching the Hindi trailer on Twitter, wrote, “Happy to launch the action-packed #BeastHindiTrailer. Feel the POWER, TERROR & FIRE always been a huge fan of Vijay sir https://youtube.com/watch?v=0q7bKjLa0Nc…"

However, many wondered why he launched the trailer of Vijay’s most awaited film.

If read closely, the answer is there in the actor’s Tweet. Sharing the trailer of the Hindi version with the title Raw via his Twitter, Varun clearly expressed that he was a big fan of Thalapathy Vijay. The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film will be released with the title Beast.

Soon after Varun launched the trailer, fans of the Tollywood actor expressed their excitement and a few posted the video of Varun grooving to Arabic Kuthu in the comment section.

In the Tamil version, Vijay will be seen playing the role of Veeraraghavan, an intelligent and daring spy. And, in the Hindi version, he will appear as Veer Raghav. Moreover, the Telugu trailer of Beast will be released soon.

Meanwhile, the action flick starring Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, John Vijay, Shaji Chen, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das is set to hit the screens across the world on April 13.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and backed by Sun Pictures, the film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa.

From the trailer, it seems that the upcoming film has all the elements that a commercial mass entertainer must have. The trailer starts with a group of terrorists highjacking a mall in Chennai and holding visitors hostage during Christmas time. As the intelligence and the authorities get into action, they are informed that their own soldier is inside the mall as one of the hostages.

