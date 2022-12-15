Why Viewers Call Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's Ved Remake of Maijili

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are in the spotlight in the tinsel town of the Hindi film industry with their upcoming offering Ved directed by Riteish. The social media buzz around this movie amped up with the release of its trailer on December 12. The trailer has been well received by film buffs and they are eagerly waiting for its release. However, it has been caught in controversy even before its release. Some of the viewers have claimed that Ved is a Marathi remake of the Telugu movie Maijili starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in key roles. Riteish had dropped Ved’s trailer on Instagram.

Despite the close resemblance to the subject and many scenes of Maijili, viewers are not disappointed with its Marathi adaption. A user wrote that he agrees that Ved is the adaptation of Maijili but the Marathi language is terrific. Another displayed his admiration for the lead pairs in both Telugu and Marathi films. He commented, “Telugu dubbing movie Majili Naga Chaitanya and Samantha casting you both are my favourite couple waiting for release". Some of the viewers were also enthralled by the fact that Genelia will play the female lead in Ved. A user wrote that Genelia’s role in Ved was not expected at all. The user wrote that Ved will be a box office success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those who have not seen Maijili yet, it narrates the storyline of Poorna who is head over heels in love with Anshu. However, Anshu leaves him and dejected, Poorna gets addicted to alcohol. He is forced to marry his neighbour Sravani. Initially, Poorna is not happy with this decision but soon discovers that Sravani loves him and eventually reciprocates her emotions. After watching Ved’s trailer, many have found that it has a lot of similarities with Maijili. Scenes like Riteish smoking in rain while Genelia holds an umbrella for him have been previously seen in Maijili.

Ved is slated to release on December 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News here