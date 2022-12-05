Why Vijayendra Prasad Believes Mahesh Babu is Perfect For Rajamouli’s Jungle Adventure

Mahesh Babu’s much-hyped collaboration with SS Rajamouli has been in the news for a while now. Fans are eager to get updates on the collaboration between the two stalwarts of Telugu cinema. Not much has been revealed about the project except for the fact that it is a jungle-based film, with the wilderness as a backdrop. Now, Rajamouli’s father and writer Vijayendra Prasad, who is writing the film has some interesting things to say about both the project, as well as the star of the film Mahesh Babu.

Talking to PinkVilla, he states his son Rajamouli’s desire to make a jungle-based film for quite some time and how he thinks that Mahesh Babu fits the bill for a jungle adventure. Vijayendra Prasad called Mahesh Babu an intense actor and said that his intensity, especially in action sequences, makes the writer’s job easy. “It doesn’t take too much time for a writer to bring the angst from his character. He can switch gears with ease in no time," he said.

He also revealed that the movie will feature locations from all over the world. Not elaborating a lot on the setting, the ace writer just said that the story takes the protagonist all over the globe. He also said that the film is expected to go on floors around May next year.

Vijayendra Prasad who has written most of his son’s directorials like Eega, Baahubali and RRR, as well as the Bollywood hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan, says that producers have been expecting large spectacles from him and they no more come to him for small stories.

