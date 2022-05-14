Why Vishwak Sen’s Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Failed to Perform Well at Ticket Window

With controversy swirling around a viral prank video involving actor Vishwak Sen, his new film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam (AVAK) was released in theatres on May 6. The film has been produced by B Bapineedu and Sudheer Edara, directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta, and written by Ravi Kiran Kola. Rukshar Dhillon and Ritika Nayak play the female leads in the film.

This slice-of-life drama is based on the usual cognitive processes of Telugu middle-class households. Vishwak Sen, known for playing the angry young man, has carved himself a niche for selecting high-content filmmaking. However, the actor gave a career-best performance as Arjun Kumar Allam in this simple family entertainer. Sen will undoubtedly gain a new fan following among family viewers as an outcome of this film.

In addition to all of this, a recent controversy sparked by Sen’s prank resulted in a verbal spat between the actor and a news anchor. The film received a lot of attention as a result of the dispute.

Despite that, the Vishwak Sen-starrer failed to convert all of the hype into box office revenue. The major cause is said to be certain biggies scheduled for release around the time of AVAK’s arrival.

The release of films such as Yash’s KGF 2 and Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata undoubtedly impacted Vishwak Sen-starrer’s overall box office earnings. Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam grossed Rs 5.96 crore at the box office. The film must break even, which implies it must receive a share of up to Rs 6 crore.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the actor revealed more about his character Arjun, stating that he was a typical 33-year-old man always urged to marry. He grows tired of his family’s continual outbursts and finally reaches a stage in his life where he is willing to marry anyone.

Sen went on to say that it takes his character a time to realise that one does not have to marry simply because society has conditioned them to. By the end of the film, he has changed into a new and better person.

