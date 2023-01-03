Why Yami Gautam Wanted To Quit Bollywood a Few Years Ago

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has proven her mettle in acting with films like Kaabil, Dasvi and A Thursday. The 34-year-old has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry, cementing a special position in the hearts of many with her exemplary performances. But not everything was merry and bright for the actress, even just a few years ago. In an exclusive interview with the entertainment portal Bollywood Bubble, Yami revealed that she had once thought of quitting her acting career because she was not getting any work.

Yami, who is now happily married to director Aditya Dhar, reminisced about the time when she was not getting recognised for her films, which forced her to think about leaving showbiz.

The Vicky Donor actress revealed, “It almost came to a point. I thought… I should just, you know, I think I should just leave. Leave in the sense that what am I waiting for? Is it good? Patience is a virtue, but then what if I put all these efforts into all these things into something else?"

Things soon changed for Yami, after she grabbed the opportunity to star opposite her Vicky Donor co-star Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala. “Just then, Bala happened. I was almost ready. So, I never got desperate for anything. I thought, koi baat nahi, kuch aur hoga. Kar lenge. But neend acchi aani chahiye (I thought, no problem, something else will happen. We will do it. But, at night, I should get a proper sleep)," disclosed the Kaabil actress.

The Bollywood beauty further said, “There comes a time in everyone’s career when you feel bad about a lot of things. But we can’t do anything about it," Yami shared.

Yami further admitted that she does not pay heed to maintain a good PR team, since it is “good work" that matters to her the most. “I don’t have a big PR team. I meet many producers who say you should pay attention to your PR team. All this has to be done to get into the hit list. I don’t believe in all this. I just want to do a good job now," said the actress.

Yami has a lineup of films in her kitty. She will next be seen in director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s thriller flick Lost, and Netflix’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She has also been roped in to play a crucial role in Amit Rai’s OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

