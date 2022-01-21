Why Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda is Our 'Desi Spiderman'

Star Plus’ hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been airing for more than a decade. Now, after a generation leap, a host of new characters have been added to the show. Right now, the lead character, Abhimanyu, is being played by Harshad Chopda, while Pranali Rathod is playing Akshara. A recently aired scene from the show is getting everyone’s attention and is being widely discussed on social media.

In the recent episode, Abhimanyu is seen to have given Akshara an ultimatum to confess love to him. Because of this reason, she went to Sunset Point to meet him. Akshara was trying to find Abhimanyu when he swings in front of her Spiderman-style and says that he will love her till death.

The scene, where Harshad is hanging from a tree in Spiderman style, is going viral on social media. People are commenting and even calling Harshad a desi Spiderman.

Sharing this scene, a Twitter user wrote: “Abhimanyu Birla, our desi Spider-Man. They have also requested the makers to re-create the ‘reverse kiss’ between Spiderman and Mary Jane in the show. Here is the tweet:

Other users were also dropping various comments. “I can’t…Aksu’s love confession and our desi spiderman," said a fan.

The tweets are getting thousands of comments with fans drooling and gushing. Truly, the scene seems to have captured hearts in a really cute way.

