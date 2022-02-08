'Wife's Role Shouldn't be Limited to Kitchen': Telugu Comedian Karate Kalyani

Telugu comedian Karate Kalyani is known for her bold roles in movies, but she became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 4. The actor-comedian recently opened up about her personal and marital life. She recalled the bitter events she faced after her divorce and her desire to find true love. Kalyani’s comments have gone viral.

While commenting on her past relationship, she said that in a marriage, a wife should not be limited to the kitchen and doing household chores. She further said, “There are many girls who do not want to speak out. But I am not like them. My husband didn’t understand me, and I was tired of the fights, so I left."

Kalyani also admitted that she was still looking for true love, adding, “Love used me in the name of marriage. I am still looking for true love. If I find it, I am ready to get married in the future."

Advertisement

She said that her wish for a child is still unfulfilled and that’s the reason she is still in search of true love. Not just that, Kalyani admitted that she once tried dying by suicide but survived. She said, “Once I took sleeping pills, but I survived. After that incident, I stood up bravely thinking that God had saved me and that there was still something I could do."

Kalyani is mostly known for her roles in Telugu cinema. In 2020, she participated in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 as a contestant and rose to fame.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.