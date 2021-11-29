'Wildest Mass Festival': Trailer of Allu Arjun's Pushpa to be Released on This Date

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, have announced the launch date of the film’s trailer. Mythri Movie Makers announced on Twitter the date on which the trailer will be released and also shared a poster featuring Allu Arjun in an intense look. The film opens in two parts and the shooting for the first part is almost complete. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 17.

“The WILDEST MASS festival begins #PushpaTrailer on DEC 6th," the tweet reads. As per the Tweet, the trailer will be released on December 6.

Sukumar’s period actioner stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead and Fahadh Faasil as the second male lead. Along with Telugu, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Tamil distribution rights have been begged by Leica Productions, while the Swagat Enterprises has acquired the Kannada distribution rights. Amid many rumours, the film crew has also announced that AA Films, a leading motion picture distribution company, has acquired the rights of Hindi distribution.

Just a few weeks away from the grand release, the makers have also given a glimpse into the character’s look. Allu Arjun will be seen in the role of Pushpa Raj and Rashmika will essay the role of Srivalli. The storyline of the film revolves around the lives of smugglers of red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles.

As part of pre-release promotions, a village mass song, Daakko Daakko Meka, was released. The song received a solid response in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, the Telugu version received the biggest response. It also became the first lyrical song in South India to record 6,57,000 likes with 9.4 million views in 24 hours. The song was penned by Chandrabose, Sivam lent his voice and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music.

