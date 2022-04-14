‘Will Act Until I Die’: Nadhaswaram Actor Benzie Panklin

Sun TV is famous for dishing out serials that speak to the hearts of people. When it comes to competition between serials, Sun TV cannot be beaten. And that’s why Nadhaswaram has a special place in the hearts and minds of the people.

The family-centric show has been directed by Thirumurugan. The story revolves around such unforgettable characters and aired between 2010 to 2015. During its 5-year run time, it had a total of 1356 episodes.

Benzie Panklin played a particularly notable role as Kameswari or Kamu. Following Nadhaswaram, Benz starred in the serial Kalyana Veedu.

Recently, Benz shared several personal and professional matters of her life in an interview. She shared that she loved dancing since childhood and learned Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi at an early age. Her dad was also interested in acting and would go to interviews every once in a while, even though he was a manager at an Indian Bank.

She once accompanied her father on one such occasion and someone there advised her to put yoghurt on her face every day, as she could become a child actor when she was in class 6. This is how her media journey started.

Later, she got to work in the Nadhaswaram alongside director Thirumurugan. She says she learned a lot there and was married by the end of the serial. She was excited to enter married life and had many dreams but did not expect it to end in a divorce.

At first, she was hesitant to leave the marriage as she thought that her family would suffer if she got divorced, but somewhere along the line, she made it clear to her mom and dad that she could not continue this relationship.

The idea of marrying someone else scares her now. She got the opportunity to act in the serial Kalyana Veedu when she was severely depressed. As she shifted her focus to work, she started to get better. The whole team as well as Thirumurugan brought her comfort, the actor said.

Benzie wishes to act until she dies, and wants to meet everyone again through the next serial she acts in.

