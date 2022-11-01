Home » News » Movies » Will Ajith Kumar Promote His Next Thunivu? Actor's One-Line Answer

Will Ajith Kumar Promote His Next Thunivu? Actor's One-Line Answer

Following Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, this heist-thriller marks Ajith Kumar's third film with filmmaker H Vinoth.

This is a clear indication that the actor believes that one does not need to promote a good film and hence will not be part of Thunivu’s pre-release event.

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is among the very few actors who hardly attend promotional events for their films. Ajith is not even on social media and his only passion apart from acting is racing and biking. As his latest film Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, nears completion for a Pongal release, the team is getting ready for promotions. A massive pre-release event of Thunivu is expected to be held in Chennai soon.

Recently, there was buzz that Ajith may break his no-promotion rule and attend this event because of two reasons. First, since his earlier film Valimai, though not a flop, underperformed at the box office. Second, the film is clashing directly with rival star Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. However, it seems that these are just rumours as Ajith Kumar has cleared the air and confirmed that he will stick to his no-promotion rule.

The actor’s friend and manager Suresh Chandra made a tweet regarding the same on Ajith’s behalf which instead of directly refuting the rumours, simply proved his point in a slick one-liner.

“A good film is a promotion by itself. Unconditional love! Ajith," the tweet read.

This is a clear indication that the actor believes that one does not need to promote a good film and hence will not be part of Thunivu’s pre-release event.

Following Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, this heist thriller marks Ajith Kumar’s third film with filmmaker H Vinoth. According to reports, Thunivu is based on the largest bank heist the nation has ever seen. The film stars Manju Warrier as the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar.

