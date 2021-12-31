‘Will Always Remember This Experience’: Ranvir Shorey Becomes Victim of Covid-19 Hysteria

The COVID-19 hysteria is still lingering among the population as the evolving virus recently emerged with a new variant, Omicron. Recently, actor Ranvir Shorey became a victim of this hysteria as he was “almost hounded out” of the hotel room he and his son were quarantined in.

On December 28, the actor tweeted about his 10-year-old son, Hanoor, testing positive after the father-son duo went through the mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport. The father-son duo was immediately quarantined in a hotel. They went under a retest to rule out false-positive, and he was found positive again, while the actor was tested negative.

After he shared the post, guests at the hotel they were quarantined in started throwing fits for accommodating Ranvir and his son. The actor, in the same thread, wrote, “As a result of SM (Social Media) post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to other guests pressurising the hotel about us staying here.”

Ranvir added that the guests were blackmailing the management for discounts and refunds because the duo was quarantining in one of the rooms. “People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds because we were in one of the rooms,” he wrote. He ended his statement with, “It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all.”

The actor garnered support from the netizens on social media. Many users were surprised to hear about Ranvir’s experience. “Horrid, horrid behaviour. Especially when a child is involved,” wrote one user.

Goa added 261 new cases on Thursday, taking the total caseload to 1,80,660. The state government has not imposed any restrictions for New Year Celebrations, but a vaccination certificate and a negative RT-PCR report are mandatory to attend any event in the state.

