“Will Always Stand With Survivor”: Prithviraj Sukumaran on 2017 Actress Assault Case

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has said that the survivor of the 2017 assault case in Kerala was his close friend and he is going to stand by her side. “I have first-person information on the issue. I can confidently say I will stand with her," he said.

Prithviraj added that it was not just him but many others from the industry who were with her.

Prithviraj’s statement comes in the backdrop of former Kerala DGP R Srilekha ‘s comments where she raised questions over the integrity of the prosecution’s charge against actor Dileep in the abduction and rape case. Srilekha, who is a YouTuber, said in a video that the accusations against Dileep were fake. She added that there was not a shred of credible evidence against the actor and fake witnesses were being used to frame him. She said that Dileep was actually a victim of a broader conspiracy.

Advertisement

On February 17, 2017, the victim, an actress, was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a moving car by five men near Koch. The entire assault was recorded on camera.

The victim identified Pulsar Suni as one of the harassers. Actor Dileep’s alleged involvement in the case came to the surface after Puni’s letter to him surfaced on social media. Dileep was accused of masterminding the assault as a revenge act.

Dileep was married to Manju Warrier between 1998 and 2015. The victim was a close friend of Majnu and had reportedly told her about Dileep’s affair with actress Kavya Madhavan. Dileep reportedly planned the action to settle his score with the victim actress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.