Will Avatar 2 Manage to Create The Same Rage as The Original Film at The Box Office?

James Cameron’s big-budget film Avatar: The Way of Water is just a few months away from its release. The long-awaited sequel to Avatar arrives 13 years after the original became the highest-grossing film in 2009. The Hollywood biggie is all set to hit the big screen on December 16.

Ahead of its release, the makers dropped a new poster of the upcoming epic sci-fi film on Twitter to give us a peek into the world of Pandora. The latest poster of Avatar: The Way of Water shows a Na’vi atop a dragon-like creature. The caption of the tweet read – “In 100 days, experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16."

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the Avatar 2 team released the trailer of the film, which left the Internet in a frenzy. The trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water amassed a whopping 150 million views in less than 24 hours. After the trailer release, James Cameron said at CinemaCon, “With the first Avatar, we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we’re pushing those limits even farther, with 3D, high dynamic range, high frame rate, higher resolution, and much greater reality in our visual effects."

Top showsha video

Meanwhile, many have been arguing that the audience’s interest in this franchise has faded away in the last 13 years, especially after several blockbuster films released by Marvel Studios in these years. However, the film’s creators are sure that the stunning visuals of Pandora will entice moviegoers to flock to cinema halls to witness the story of Avatar 2 unfold.

Advertisement

After the release of the Avatar sequel this year, three more instalments of the sci-fi film franchise are on the cards. The makers have already announced that Avatar 3 will be released in December 2024, followed by Avatar 4 in December 2026 and Avatar 5 in December 2028.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here