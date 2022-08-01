‘Will be Absent in Promotions’: Nikhil Siddharth on Karthikeya 2 Female Lead Anupama

Karthikeya 2, a sequel to Chandoo Mondeti’s 2014 film Karthikeya, is receiving an overwhelming response. The action-packed trailer of the movie was able to create a lot of hype for the movie. With the movie set to release soon after being postponed from July 22 to August 12, the makers are busy with promotions. Nikhil Siddharth, the film’s lead, has made some interesting comments about actress Anupama Parameswaran.

Nikhil Siddharth said that Anupama will be absent during the promotions of the film. The actor continued to say that the actress was very professional and friendly during the shoot and used to show up at 5 a.m.

The actress is nowhere to be seen during the promotions of the movie. Previously, a similar situation arose when she did not partake in the promotions of Nani’s movie Sundaraki. She was absent from any interviews about the film too.

Previously Anupam Kher, who is making his Tollywood debut with the film, plays the part of Dhanvantri and reveals various truths regarding Lord Krishna and Dwaraka in the trailer of the film. The preview contains several tension elements, but its greatest merits are its riveting music and storytelling.

Anupama Parameswaran plays the female protagonist. The teaser has piqued Telugu audiences’ interest, and they are eagerly anticipating the premiere of this mystery-themed film.

This project is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who also directed the first instalment of Karthikeya. Nikhil will reprise his role as a doctor in Karthikeya 2, which has been billed as an edge-of-your-seat thriller like the original.

The film’s production was interrupted in mid-April, although it restarted during the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic. Anupam Kher, a Bollywood actor, also has a significant part in the sequel.

