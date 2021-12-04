Will Blue Sattai Maran's Anti-Indian Release In Theatres On December 10 ?

You Tube reviewer C Elamaran, popularly known as Blue Sattai Maran, is set to debut as a director with his film “Anti Indian". Now, it seems his movie has got a debut date. If reports are to be believed Blue Sattai Maran’s movie will hit the theatres on December 10.

Maran is somewhat of a controversial figure because he tends to attack many South stars with his reviews. Fan clubs don’t take kindly to such scathing reviews of their much-loved actors. There are also reports that if Blue Sattai Maran’s “Anti Indian" is released in the theatres there might be protests or crowd trouble.

Talking about this, Blue Sattai Maran said that he has not received any threats directly. He added thatc theatres are keen on screening the film.

Earlier, the film was supposed to be released on December 3 but then it got postponed to December 10. Now, questions are being raised if it will be at all be released on December 10. The reason behind postponing the release of “Anti-Indian" was the heavy rains that lashed most parts of southern India.

Blue Sattai Maran’s debut film will feature quite a few newcomers. Initially, he did face trouble with the censors as “Ant-Indian" features many controversial scenes. The film was finally given the green signal with a U/A certificate.

Maran and producer Aadam Bhava will be hoping that the film is finally released on December 10. When “Anti-Indian" was postponed due to the rains, the makers had said that it does not make much difference if the film gets released a week later but it needs to be released in adequate theatres.

