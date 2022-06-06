'Will Continue To Act in...': Nenjukku Neethi Udhayanidhi Stalin On His Future

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that he will continue to act in films with important social messages. At a press conference, where Nenjukku Neethi director Arunraja Kamaraj was also present, Udhayanidhi Stalin was asked if he would continue to act after Maamannan.

Udhayanidhi responded that he would like to select and act in socially responsible stories. As his grandfather was an integral part of both — cinema and politics — he said he would follow in his footsteps.

Meanwhile, the Nenjukku Neethi crew expressed gratitude to the fans for making the movie a success. Arunraja Kamaraj said, “I owe a debt of gratitude to actor Sivakarthikeyan. The success of the film I directed in his production gave me an identity. That’s how I got the movie Nenjukku Neethi."

Nenjukku Neethiis the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15. Chennai’s mayor Priya Rajan praised Nenjuku Needhi and congratulated its crew on Twitter. She tweeted, “Udhay Stalin Anna’s fire performance and the gripping narrative make #NenjukuNeedhi an awesome film to watch. Congrats to all."

The movie received good reviews from both audiences and critics. It is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and has a stellar star cast, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tanya Ravichandran, Aari Arujunan and Shivani Rajsekhar. Udhayanidhi plays the lead role of the IPD officer Vijayaraghavan. The story revolves around the plight of Dalits in Tamil Nadu.

