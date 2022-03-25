'Will Definitely Go if Invited': Sangram Singh on Lock Upp

Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh is closely following the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. His interest in the show is guided by the fact that his ladylove and fiancée Payal Rohatgi is one of the contestants on the show. Sangram feels that Payal is a strong contender for the show, and he has been constantly supporting her from outside.

Sangram has now said that he also wants to be a part of the show and is game for it if he receives an invitation from the makers of Lock Upp. Sangram says, “If I am called to the show and I do not have any work commitments, then I will definitely go." He has also called Payal, Nisha and Babita strong players while calling Munawar Faruqui and Karanvir Bohra weak, saying that they are using the women as shields to play their game.

Talking about his marriage to Payal, Sangram said that it will happen this year, close to his birthday in July, adding that the marriage will not take place in Mumbai but either in Gujarat or Haryana. Stating that he does not want the marriage to be a big affair, he said that it is useless to spend too much money on ceremonies and it is better to help an underprivileged child in need, instead.

Sangram, who is fond of children and sponsors the expenses for the wellbeing and education of 165 children in need, said that he intends to have children and extend the family after marriage. “However, it is all in God’s hands," he says. He also spoke about how he and Payal have been in a relationship for 11 years without ever thinking of breaking up although a lot of people thought they would not get along well.

Sangram is hoping for Payal’s win in the show and is looking forward to the finale. He is also preparing vigorously for his return to the wrestling arena after four years.

