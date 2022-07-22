Will Dhanush Return To The Gray Man Universe? Russo Brothers Weigh In On His Future As Lone Wolf

The Russo Brothers have roped in Dhanush to play the role of Avik San aka the Lone Wolf, a deadly assassin, in their new movie The Gray Man. The Netflix film features a relatively smaller yet extremely powerful performance by Dhanush. Although little is reveled about Dhanush’s back story in the film, Dhanush revealed that an elaborate backstory was in place for Avik.

Speaking at the press conference in Mumbai, Dhanush and the Russo Brothers were asked if a backstory was shared with the actor about his role. While Dhanush confirmed, he refrained from sharing details about the film. Instead, the Russo Brothers’ Joe Russo hinted that Dhanush could return for another The Gray Man film.

Advertisement

“I keep getting texts (messages) from people I know that say ‘more Dhanush’," Anthony Russo said. Elaborating on the possibilities of the Lone Wolf return, Joe added, “It’s (The Gray Man) based on a book series so there is the opportunity to expand this into future movies. We love to keep going with the world because we love all of the characters but we need the audience to tell us whether they want to see more of the story or not. If we do continue with the story, I can guarantee you that Dhanush’s character will be a part of that world."

When Dhanush was asked what would it take to come back and do another one? He replied, “A phone call."

The Gray Man marks Dhanush’s second international film. He was seen in 2018’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. In The Gray Man, Dhanush is seen sharing scenes with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. The film also stars Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, and Jessica Henwick. The film marks Russo Brothers’ first directorial project since Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and releases on Netflix on Friday, July 22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.