Will Gautham Vasudev Menon Play Villain in Ajith-Starrer AK62?

The Vignesh Shivan-Ajith-Nayanthara trio is gearing up for their next venture, AK 62. And there’s another development as far as the cast is concerned. According to reports, renowned actor, Gautham Vasudev Menon will essay the role of antagonist in the film. However, these reports are not confirmed yet.

If confirmed, this will not be the first time Gautham will play the villain’s character. He essayed the character of the antagonist, Vathapirajan, in the film Rudra Thandavam, which narrates the story of Rudran, a fearless police officer. He wages a war against the drug mafia and gets trapped in a case.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Rudra Thandavam revolves around how he frees himself from the case. This film was written and directed by Mohan G. The film received good reviews with many applauding Gautham’s acting. According to critics, his acting was one of the main attractions of Rudra Thandavam, keeping the audience engrossed.

In addition to AK 62 and Rudra Thandavam, Gautham will portray the villain in the film Michael. Michael is written and directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. Apart from Gautham, Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan are also there in Michael. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions have produced this film. Michael will be made in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Besides AK 62, Rudra Thandavam and Michael, Gautham will also enact the bad guy in the film Pathu Thala. Pathu Thala is the official remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti. Director Obeli N Krishna has confirmed that Gautham will be a part of this movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here