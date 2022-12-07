Will Hansika Motwani Work After Marriage? Actress Sets The Record Straight

Actress Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on December 4. Soon after pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony surfaced on the internet, fans, as well as their peers from the film fraternity, flocked to social media to extend congratulatory wishes to the newlyweds. While a lot of Hansika’s admirers were ecstatic about the new chapter in her personal life, many were curious to know if she’d bid adieu to the film industry after her marriage.

In a recent interview with a media portal, the Maha actress set the record straight that she would continue working as an actor. She also stated that there was no point in quitting her career after marriage. And the same has been revealed by her mother in an interview with ETimes. Hansika’s mother told the online portal that she is gearing up to essay pivotal roles in seven films and two web shows for Hotstar. However, details about these projects have been kept under wraps.

As of now, Hansika Motwani is all set to star in an untitled film, directed by R Kannan. She will reportedly essay dual roles in the film, which went on floors in October. Hansika will share the screen with Shirish Saravanan in this R Kannan directorial.

The project is backed by Focus Films and Masala Pix Production. The anticipation around the film among fans went a notch higher when it was reported that the film is going to be a sci-fi horror comedy. As per reports, Hansika will play the role of Nethra, a young scientist, in the film. It is said that the makers have constructed a big science lab at East Coast Road, Chennai, for the film’s shoot.

Besides the sci-fi horror comedy, Hansika will also play a key role in JM Raja Saravanan’s highly anticipated movie Rowdy Baby.

