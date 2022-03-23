Will Help Take Legal Action Against Political Parties Threatening Filmmakers: Karthi

Tamil actor Karthik Sivakumar aka Karthi, who recently won the elections at the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam), has said that we will raise funds for the association after meeting everyone.

The actor stated that an audit of the association states that it will take three months for them to resume the work owing to the Covid-19 induced financial crisis.

The Paruthiveeran actor has also said that his team will help take legal action on behalf of filmmakers facing threats from political parties for their certified films.

The election results of the Nadigar Sangam were announced on March 20, and the Pandavar Ani team, led by Nassar, Vishal, and Karthi, emerged victorious. The polling for the elections happened in 2019 but the counting of votes couldn’t take place due to litigation. Post the victory, Karthi secured the position of treasurer at Nadigar Sangam.

Located in Chennai, the Nadigar Sangam is a union for film, television, and stage actors of the Tamil entertainment industry and involves over 3000 members.

Following the victory of Pandavar Ani, actor Vishal also posted a thank you note on his Twitter account stating that Truth Always Triumphs and honesty and hard work never fails. The actor has thanked all the members of the Nadigar Sangam as well as the Indian judicial system.

Vishal has also thanked the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru MK Stalin along with the police department, traffic police, and fire safety department for helping in a transparent election process.

The Pandavar Ani team in the elections competed against Swami Sankaradas Ani team, which was led by producer Ishari K Ganesh and actor Bhagyaraj.

