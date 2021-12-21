Will Kabir Khan Direct Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan Sequel? 83 Filmmaker Has an Honest Reply

Bajrangi Bhaijaan won a lot of hearts. The Kabir Khan's film is considered one of Salman Khan's finest flicks. And, now, the excitement has gone to the next level since Salman Khan made the impromptu announcement of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. When did this happen? Salman made the announcement at the RRR pre-release event in Mumbai, on Sunday.

While the news has piqued the interest of Salman Khan fans, Kabir Khan, who was the director of the first instalment, said in a recent interview that basically “nothing is ready yet" in terms of the sequel.

During a conversation with India Today, Kabir Khan stated, right now, he would love to focus on his upcoming release 83. The director added that he doesn't have anything to talk about. "Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really," Kabir was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Salman Khan's announcement came after filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the RRR event, asked Salman if a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the works. To which Salman said, "Yes, but now the focus should be on RRR."

The first installment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. He is the father of the director of RRR, SS Rajamouli. Salman Khan, who graced the RRR gala as a guest, said that he has a strong relation with SS Rajamouli's dad, KV Vijayendra Prasad and that they will collaborate on the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan again.

Salman Khan will be next seen in the third instalment of the Tiger series. The film will also feature Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The crew will start the shooting for the Delhi leg soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.