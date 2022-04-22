Will Kamal Hassan’s Vikram Live Up To Its Pan-Indian Status? Only Time Will Tell

Vikram, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, is one of the year’s most anticipated films. After most of the major star films struggled to live up to the expectations this year, the anticipation has risen several notches.

The Vikram crew is preparing one of the most extensive campaigns for the film, beginning with posters painted on major trains travelling around the country. Because this is a pan-Indian film, the posters are available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

However, for some time, Tamil movies have struggled to create a pan-Indian thrill as Telugu films have shown. The recent examples are Beast and Valimai. Despite having great anticipation, these movies opened to mixed reviews and failed to create magic with numbers.

Advertisement

In recent years, movies like 2.0 have struggled to meet the said budget of the film at the domestic level. Now it is to see if the Kamal Hassan-starrer lives up to the expectations of the Tamil film industry.

The makers have sold the digital and satellite rights of Vikram for a staggering Rs 112 crores. It has nearly covered the whole budget of the film, and it has already shown to be profitable for the producers.

According to recent sources, the audio debut of Vikram will take place in the UAE in the first week of May. With the attendance of composer Anirudh and all of the big actors and crew members, the event is expected to be spectacular. The exact date will be disclosed shortly. However, the news is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, VJ Maheshwari, Mynaa Nandhini, Shivani Narayanan, and Kalidas Jayaram star in Vikram. The film will be released in theatres globally on June 3rd of this year.

Advertisement

In Vikram, Kamal Haasan is rumoured to portray a retired officer who takes on a critical task, while Vijay Sethupathi plays the enemy. The film’s female lead has yet to be revealed by the production team.

Vikram is being financed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with R Mahendran. Girish Gangadharan directed Vikram, which also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Shivani Narayan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.