Will Karisma Kapoor Marry Again? Actress Shares Her Thoughts On Second Marriage

Karisma Kapoor recently addressed a question about her second marriage. The actress hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram when a curious fan asked her if she would be open to remarrying again. For the unversed, Karisma was previously married to businessman Sanjay Kapur.

On Thursday night, during an AMA, Karisma was asked, “Will you marry again?" Karisma cryptically replied, “Depends." While her factors are unclear, it seems like she is open to the idea of remarrying.

The wedding took place in 2003 and the couple went on to have two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. However, a little over a decade later, the couple split with their divorce finalising in 2016. The separation was mutual but the proceedings got ugly when both the parties made several allegations against each other.

Speaking with Hindustan Times during Karisma’s divorce proceedings, Kareena Kapoor said, “It’s a difficult time for her and it is tough. I have never really spoken about it. I am very protective about my sister. I hold her with too much respect and regard. Whatever has been written about it or whatever has been said about her, both Karisma and I have never said anything, and I would like to always maintain that."

Since her separation from Sanjay, Karisma has only focused on her work and her children. She has appeared on a few reality shows and ad commercials in recent years. She also made her acting come back in 2020 with Mentalhood. On the other hand, Sanjay married his longtime girlfriend Priya Sachdev on April 13, 2017. The couple welcomed a baby boy in 2018.

Besides her second marriage, Karisma was also asked to pick her favourite between Ranveer and Ranbir. The actress picked both, named Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh and her own kids as her favourite people, and thanks fans for their love.

