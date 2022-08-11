Will Karthi Star With Brother Suriya In Kaithi 2? Here’s His Response

Tamil actor Karthi Sivakumar has been actively promoting his next film Viruman, directed by M Muthaiah. He has been attending numerous promotional events for the film and he was recently in Kerala. The female lead of the film Aditi Shankar was also present at the event in Thiruvanathapuram. Karthi was asked if he would ever work in the Malayalam film industry. The actor said he was always ready for any opportunities that come his way and said he would certainly act in a Malayalam film if he is ever offered an opportunity.

Apart from this, Karthi also had shared some good news for his fans during the event. He revealed that Kaithi 2 was very much in the cards. The shooting for the film would begin next year, after director Lokesh Kanagaraj is done with Vijay’s Thalapathy 67.

Advertisement

Karthi was then asked the question that is on everyone’s minds. Will he finally share screen space with his brother Suriya in Kaithi 2? Karthi said he did not know the answer to this question and director Lokesh Kanagaraj would be the best person to reply to that question.

The question remains relevant as Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent Vikram and Kaithi share a common universe. The character of Rolex, played by Suriya in Vikram, offers a bounty on Dilli, the character played by Karthi in Kaithi. Although Karthi himself does not appear in Vikram, the audience is treated to his voice.

Talking about Viruman, it is a masala entertainer and marks the debut of Aditi Shankar, daughter of renowned filmmaker Shankar. It is produced by Suriya and his wife Jyothika under 2D entertainment and will release on August 12.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here