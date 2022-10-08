‘Will Kill You Before Diwali’: Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Gets Death Threat

Shehnaaz Gill has been a popular face in the entertainment circuit following her stint in Bigg Boss 13 in the year 2019. She makes headlines quite often for her style statements and upcoming projects, however this time it is her father who is in the news. Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh Sukh has reportedly been threatened with death recently on call.

The call was made to Santokh while he was travelling between Beas to Tarantan in Punjab. The call was not from an Indian number and the person on the other side abused Santokh continuously before threatening to kill him before Diwali. The person said that he would enter Santokh’s house and kill him in his own house. Following the death threat, a police complaint has been registered in the matter.

This is not the first time Santokh’s life appears to be at risk. There was an unsuccessful attempt on his life earlier as well. It happened on December 25 last year after Santokh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Reports say that the attempt was made in Amritsar when Santokh was travelling in a vehicle. Having stopped at a Dhaba, he was waiting inside his car while his driver went inside when two unidentified assailants arrived on a bike and shot at him.

The bullets did make contact with the car although they did not hit him. By the time Santokh’s bodyguards had time to react, the bikers fled.

Shehnaaz Gill has never spoken about the attempt on the life of her father.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is slated to appear in Salman Khan’s upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji. It will be released on December 30.

