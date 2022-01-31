'Will Make Money Now': Bharti Singh on Oo Antava Reel With Mithun Chakraborty

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh is away from The Kapil Sharma Show these days. However, she is regularly seen on the stage of the reality show Hunarbaaz with her husband Harsh Limbachiya. Bharti is often seen spending some fun time with the judges and contestants of the show. Recently, she made a reel on the Hindi version of the song Oo Antava with Mithun Chakraborty, the judge of the show. She also called this reel a source of her income.

This funny video of Bharti is now going viral on Instagram. In this clip, Bharti can be seen teasing Mithun Da and performing around him.

The song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise was filmed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor has given an amazing performance on this item number, her first of the career.

After a record-breaking performance at the box office, Pushpa fever has gripped everyone. Hence, even Bharti took the opportunity and can be seen telling Mithun Da that now she will earn money from this reel and he was just a means for her. ‘

Bharti is a complete entertainment package and everyone knows that. While doing this activity, the comedian’s expressions made Parineeti Chopra, also a judge on the show, laugh out loud.

Bharti not only made the people laugh with her reel but also with the conversation that followed. Towards the end of the video, Bharti can be seen talking to someone on the phone that the reel which she has made with Mithun Da is of Rs 15 lakh. After this, she can be seen discussing the money for each judge.

