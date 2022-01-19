'Will Manav and Archana Unite?' Ankita Lokhande Shared Pavitra Rishta 2.0 Trailer

Ankita Lokhande has shared the trailer of the second season of Pavitra Rishta. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram page, Ankita wrote, “Kuch rishtey toot kar bhi tootein nahi hai. kya Manav aur Archana phir ek honge? #PavitraRishtaS2 premieres 28th January on #ZEE5. #ItsNeverTooLate."

The trailer is very interesting and catchy. Ankita Lokhande is seen in her old avatar, while Shaheer Sheikh has also been given exactly the same look as Sushant Singh Rajput in the first season of the show. Shaheer will be seen playing Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Ankita continues to reprise her role of Archana.

Pavitra Rishta has been entertaining TV audiences for many years now. The show was well-received by the audience. Now, the makers have released the second trailer, which has been shared by Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh on their respective social media accounts. The 2 minutes 43-second trailer begins with a romantic scene in which Archana talks about the shirt she gifted to Manav.

Following this, there is a glimpse of the rift and confrontation between the two shown in the first season of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Along with this, the theme of the new season is based on love and confrontation in college. Manav takes admission to the same college where Archana is also studying. As their eyes met in the college campus and library and both look at each other in surprise.

Then there are many such scenes in which both of them look at each other with a blind eye. At the same time, Archana says, “Manav and I were probably not meant for each other, our marriage was also a hoax…. Our love was not deceived."

In the first season of Pavitra Rishta, Archana and Manav tied the knot, but Manav’s grandmother and family get Archana married to him by lying. After this, the marriage breaks and the entire season revolves around it.

