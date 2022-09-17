Will Nagarjuna Return in Brahmastra 2? Actor Says It Will Be Great If Ayan Mukerji...

Nagarjuna is currently enjoying the positive reception of his character Anish Shetty aka Nandi Astra in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. In a recent interaction, Nagarjuna revealed that he has been receiving fantastic feedback for his cameo. The superstar claims fans were blown away to watch his road-chase segment and many also loved Lord Nandi’s chant. Nagarjuna was surprised to see the positive reaction because his character wasn’t the main lead. During the same interaction, the actor also spoke about if there’s a possibility of his return in Brahmastra 2.

The superstar would love it if director Ayan Mukerji takes him back in Brahmastra 2. For those unaware, Nagarjuna’s character is killed after an intensified fight as he gets thrown off a massive cliff. According to the actor, it was the toughest shot he did in the film as she was suspended a 100-foot off the ground. Seemingly, he was dropped at least 15 times to get the perfect shot.

“It’ll be great if Ayan makes it happen, but it’s totally on him. He killed off my character in the first film only (laughs). He threw me off a cliff. Looking back, even that was such a difficult shot. It was the toughest shot in did in the film. I was suspended a 100-foot off the ground, suspended by cables and they dropped me at least 15 times from that height. Up and down, that exercise was very taxing. But that shot came out so beautifully. It’s never easy pulling off these great moments," he told ETimes.

When asked if he feels bad for not getting an opportunity to share the screen time with Amitabh Bachchan, the South superstar quickly agreed. Nagarjuna wishes to have gotten the chance because he respects Big B immensely both as an artiste and as a human being. He continued, “I wish I had that opportunity. I wished I would get some screen time with Mr. Bachchan. I respect him a lot, both as an artiste and as a human being. Working with him has always been a pleasure and I feel whenever we work together, he always lights me up."

In light of the criticism that the movie has received, Nagarjuna also touched upon the factor of how only stars get blamed for the failure of a film. According to him, during the initial days of his career, Narjuna struggled to achieve mass acceptance. He highlights that a film a marketed for stars and stardom, hence when it doesn’t work, it is the stars who have to endure the brunt. He said, “ The way a film is marketed is completely different, though. They’re marketed for stars and stardom. But when the film doesn’t make the same revenue, who will get the flak? It’s the star who always gets the blame."

