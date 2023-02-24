Actor-politician NT Rama Rao has acquired a legendary status in cinema and politics. His children have carried forward his legacy. His grandchildren are also successfully doing the same. The latest who might join the bandwagon is Mokshagna Teja, the son of Nandamuri Balakrishna. Mokshagna is yet to make his debut in the film industry. Cine buffs, who saw him, opined that Mokshagna does not have that charisma and style, which one needs to be a star like his grandfather or father. But Mokshagna is trying his level best to prove them wrong by working on his acting and mannerisms. Will he be able to match the undaunted legacy of his family? Renowned astrologer Venu Swamy has recently expressed his opinions about this topic.

Venu Swamy said that Mokshagna will make his debut in the entertainment industry, but this is going to take some time. He also shared that he is destined to earn a big name in showbiz; but unlike some of his other family members, Mokshagna will not make a career in politics.

Venu said that Mokshagna’s fan following will rise to such a massive level that he doesn’t even need to enter politics. According to him, Mokshagna’s luck is going to favour him to such an extent that he will easily understand what the audience wants and he will keep fleshing out blockbuster films according to fans’ demands. These comments must have delighted fans of the NTR family, but they are yet to see the film with which Mokshagna embarks on his career in the entertainment industry.

According to some reports, Mokshagna can make his debut in the film industry with a sequel to film Aditya 369, headlined by his father. Aditya 369 revolves around a couple who travel via time machine to rescue their children. Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, the film was highly successful among the audience for trying out an experimental genre of travelling in the past and future. These themes were unexplored at that time, which guaranteed the success of Aditya 369. Audiences are yet to see what changes will the storyline of this film’s sequel have.

