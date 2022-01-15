Will Never Come Back to Politics': Megastar Chiranjeevi Rubbishes All Rumours

Megastar Chiranjeevi has made a sensational announcement that he will never return to politics. Chiranjeevi, in a series of tweets, urged the news media to stop spreading the rumours and speculations of him re-joining politics. This comes just days after he met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chiranjeevi, in his tweet, wrote that he met CM Jagan Reddy to discuss how things in the Telugu Film Industry can be improved. The megastar rubbished the rumours that he will be sent to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Translated tweet of Chiranjeevi reads, “I met AP CM to discuss the situation of Telugu film industry, mainly for its betterment and the survival of the theatres. Some media houses are broadcasting news that I will be sent to the Rajya Sabha which is misleading the issues discussed with Andhra Pradesh CM Shri YS Jagan."

Advertisement

“I want to stay away from politics and will never come back to politics and the legislature. Please do not broadcast any baseless news. I want to put a full stop to this news and discussions for now," he added.

Chiranjeevi Twitter Post: https://twitter.com/KChiruTweets/status/1481959336121630725?t=yRyafB_k3Sh1ET00yMOrtg&s=08

A few days ago, pictures of Chiranjeevi’s meeting with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy surfaced on social media, leading to all kinds of rumours and speculations.

Regional media reported that the meeting was held to discuss Rajya Sabha candidature.

Earlier, several decisions taken by the Jagan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government were publicly praised by Chiranjeevi.

In 2008, Megastar Chiranjeevi entered politics with his political party Praja Rajyam Party Rajyam, winning 18 seats in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Chiranjeevi became MLA from Tirupati and merged his party with the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress. Later, he became a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.