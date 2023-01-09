Will Never Show Scenes Related To Drug Intake In Films: Tamil Director Vetrimaaran

Vetrimaaran is currently at the zenith of his career, owing to his tight scripts, apt casting and realistic treatment of storylines in his movies. The talented Tamil director was recently invited as a special guest for a short film competition, organised in joint collaboration with Prashanth Hospitals and Loyola College. In this competition, students were asked to make films about issues related to the heart.

Vetrimaaran was extremely delighted to be a part of this event. He also spoke about drug abuse, sharing that he would never show the protagonists of his films indulging in smoking and drinking, which contribute to heart complications. According to the Polladhavan director, he has no plans of showing scenes related to drug intake in his future projects.

The Visaranai director also got candid about his college days when he was addicted to smoking. Vetrimaaran said that he smoked 50-60 cigarettes a day, which escalated to 180 at one point. Due to this, his health suffered severely and he had to be admitted to the hospital. He was strictly advised by the doctors to quit smoking immediately. The realisation dawned upon the Vada Chennai director and he decided to quit smoking. Since then, he has refrained from this habit and often encourages the youth to do so as well.

Apart from smoking and drinking, Vetrimaaran also advised the participants in the contest to refrain from consuming large chunks of sugar. According to him, it can also have detrimental effects on the body. The Asuran director encouraged youth to exercise more and try to live a stress-free lifestyle which can ward off the risks of heart problems.

In addition to this programme, Vetrimaaran has also dominated the headlines for his upcoming film Viduthalai with Vijay Sethupathi. Viduthalai is based on a short story, penned by renowned writer B Jeyamohan. It is divided into two parts, and the first instalment is expected to hit the cinema halls on January 26. This film is backed by Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment.

